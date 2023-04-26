The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (202.5)



The Cavaliers (43-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 52.4% of the time, 2.5% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 19-9-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4-2 ATS record New York puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).

The Cavaliers have a .734 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-17) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland is posting 112.3 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, ceding only 106.9 points per contest (best).

The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per contest.

The Cavaliers are sinking 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36.7% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).

So far this year, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 37.1% three-pointers (27.9% of the team's baskets).

