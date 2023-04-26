Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks will square off in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202.5
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202.5
|-250
|+190
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202.5
|-220
|+190
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per outing (first in the league).
- The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in league).
- These two teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 25.8 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 220 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland has covered 42 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this year.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Donovan Mitchell
|29.5
|-115
|28.3
|Darius Garland
|21.5
|-105
|21.6
|Caris LeVert
|13.5
|-125
|12.1
|Evan Mobley
|13.5
|-115
|16.2
|Jarrett Allen
|12.5
|-105
|14.3
