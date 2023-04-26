Guardians vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will take the field at Progressive Field against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon on Wednesday.
Bookmakers list the Guardians as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +145 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this game.
Guardians vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-175
|+145
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have gone 7-9 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 43.8% of those games).
- Cleveland has gone 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 63.6% chance to win.
- Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-12-1).
- The Guardians have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-8
|8-5
|6-3
|5-10
|7-5
|4-8
