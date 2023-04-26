Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (8-17), who are trying for a series sweep, will visit the Cleveland Guardians (11-13) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, April 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rockies have +145 odds to win. A 7.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs German Marquez - COL (2-1, 4.41 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 16 games this season and won seven (43.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Guardians have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Rockies have been victorious in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 5-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+275)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

