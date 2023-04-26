The Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Wednesday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 102-93 loss to the Knicks, Allen had 14 points.

Below, we break down Allen's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.3 12.2 Rebounds 9.5 9.8 9.1 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA 23.5 25.8 23 PR -- 24.1 21.3



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Knicks

Allen has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 9.0% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Allen's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Knicks give up 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Knicks are seventh in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 40 14 4 0 0 0 1 4/21/2023 37 6 5 1 0 2 0 4/18/2023 35 9 10 3 0 3 3 4/15/2023 43 14 14 4 0 0 0 1/24/2023 39 24 12 1 0 1 0 10/30/2022 26 6 13 1 0 0 0

