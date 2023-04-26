On Wednesday, Josh Bell (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .221.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Bell has driven in a run in 10 games this year (43.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 23 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings