On Wednesday, Josh Bell (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .221.
  • Bell has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Bell has driven in a run in 10 games this year (43.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 23 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Marquez (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 16, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.