On Wednesday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is hitting .181 with a double, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Naylor has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (19.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Marquez gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 16, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
