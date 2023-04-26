Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (batting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starter German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .172 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- This season, Gonzalez has recorded at least one hit in eight of 19 games (42.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Marquez makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 16, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 4.41 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
