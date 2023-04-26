The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (batting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starter German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .172 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.

This season, Gonzalez has recorded at least one hit in eight of 19 games (42.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings