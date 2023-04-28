On Friday, Amed Rosario (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .250 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
  • Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), with more than one hit five times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Pivetta (1-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
