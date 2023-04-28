Friday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (13-13) versus the Cleveland Guardians (12-13) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:10 PM on April 28.

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (1-1) for the Guardians and Nick Pivetta (1-1) for the Red Sox.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

The Guardians have won eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has entered 16 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 8-8 in those contests.

The Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 95 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Guardians Schedule