When the Cleveland Guardians (12-13) and Boston Red Sox (13-13) face off in the series opener at Fenway Park on Friday, April 28, Shane Bieber will get the call for the Guardians, while the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (1-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (1-1, 4.58 ERA)

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 4-6 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a mark of 3-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

