The Cleveland Guardians visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Rafael Devers and others in this game.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 34th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Apr. 22 5.2 4 3 3 4 4 at Nationals Apr. 16 6.0 9 3 3 4 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 10 7.0 5 2 2 4 3 at Athletics Apr. 4 6.0 3 3 3 7 1 at Mariners Mar. 30 6.0 6 0 0 3 0

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 26 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 19 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .271/.385/.479 so far this season.

Ramirez has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Apr. 26 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 25 hits with three doubles, a triple, 18 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .258/.368/.309 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 24 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a .238/.295/.574 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Brewers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 32 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .311/.377/.466 on the year.

Verdugo has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

