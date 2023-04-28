The Cleveland Guardians (12-13) and Boston Red Sox (13-13) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET. The Guardians are coming off a series defeat to the Rockies, and the Red Sox a series loss to the Orioles.

The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (1-1) against the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (1-1).

Guardians vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (1-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (1-1, 4.58 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.23 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has earned a quality start four times in five starts this season.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .234 batting average against him.

Pivetta has put up three starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

