Mike Zunino -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .245 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 41.2% of his games this year (seven of 17), with at least two hits three times (17.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.