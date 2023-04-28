Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Zunino -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .245 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 41.2% of his games this year (seven of 17), with at least two hits three times (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
