Mike Zunino -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .245 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 41.2% of his games this year (seven of 17), with at least two hits three times (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

