On Friday, Myles Straw (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rockies.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has three doubles and nine walks while hitting .263.
  • Straw has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (16.7%).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Straw has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 24 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.13).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .234 batting average against him.
