On Friday, Myles Straw (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rockies.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has three doubles and nine walks while hitting .263.

Straw has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (16.7%).

In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.

Straw has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 24 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

