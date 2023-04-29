Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .239.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

