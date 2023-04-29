Guardians vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (13-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (13-13) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on April 29.
The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (0-1) for the Red Sox and Zach Plesac (1-1) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Guardians vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Guardians have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.
- Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Cleveland is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 3.8 runs per game (100 total runs).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.90 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Logan Allen vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 24
|Rockies
|L 6-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Austin Gomber
|April 25
|Rockies
|L 5-1
|Peyton Battenfield vs Ryan Feltner
|April 26
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Tanner Bibee vs German Márquez
|April 28
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Shane Bieber vs Nick Pivetta
|April 29
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Zach Plesac vs Brayan Bello
|April 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Chris Sale
|May 1
|@ Yankees
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Domingo Germán
|May 2
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
|May 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 5
|Twins
|-
|Zach Plesac vs Bailey Ober
