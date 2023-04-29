Guardians vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to beat Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams meet on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Guardians have +115 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).
Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-140
|+115
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- The Guardians are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The Guardians have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread. In four consecutive games, Cleveland and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.1 runs.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has played as an underdog of +115 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 25 chances this season.
- The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-8
|9-5
|7-3
|6-10
|9-5
|4-8
