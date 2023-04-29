Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to beat Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams meet on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Guardians have +115 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -140 +115 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Guardians have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread. In four consecutive games, Cleveland and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.1 runs.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +115 or more twice this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 25 chances this season.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-8 9-5 7-3 6-10 9-5 4-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.