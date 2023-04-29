How to Watch the Guardians vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Saturday at Fenway Park against Brayan Bello, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 15 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Cleveland ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .353 this season.
- The Guardians' .231 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Cleveland ranks 24th in the majors with 100 total runs scored this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.4 whiffs per contest.
- Cleveland averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.90 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Plesac (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings against the Miami Marlins.
- He has one quality starts in four chances this season.
- Plesac has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Austin Gomber
|4/25/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-1
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Ryan Feltner
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|German Márquez
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Brayan Bello
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Bailey Ober
