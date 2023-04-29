Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (13-14) will clash with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (13-13) at Fenway Park on Saturday, April 29. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +115. A 9-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (0-1, 9.82 ERA) vs Zach Plesac - CLE (1-1, 6.50 ERA)

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 12 games this season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Boston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Guardians have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Guardians as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

