Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while hitting .215.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 25 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 11 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in six of 25 games so far this year.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

