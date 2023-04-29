Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while hitting .215.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 25 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 11 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in six of 25 games so far this year.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Bello (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
