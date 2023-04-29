After batting .194 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Brayan Bello) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .190.

In 39.1% of his 23 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (43.5%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (17.4%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings