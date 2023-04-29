Following the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Michael Kim is in 12th at -7.

Michael Kim Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Kim has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Kim will look to make the cut for the sixth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 28 -6 265 0 10 1 2 $662,382

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Kim finished 12th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,456 yards, 161 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,279 yards, 177 yards shorter than the 7,456-yard Vidanta Vallarta this week.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which placed him in the 34th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Kim shot better than 64% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Kim carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Kim had three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

Kim's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average of 5.1.

In that last competition, Kim's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Kim finished the Valero Texas Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Kim recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

