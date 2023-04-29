Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Zunino -- batting .179 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .245 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Zunino has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this year (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
