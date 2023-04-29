Mike Zunino -- batting .179 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .245 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Zunino has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this year (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bello (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
