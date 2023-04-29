The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .262 with three doubles and nine walks.
  • In 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
  • In five games this season (20.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.13 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will look to Bello (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
