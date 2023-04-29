The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .262 with three doubles and nine walks.

In 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.

In five games this season (20.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

