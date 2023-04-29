Oscar Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .197.

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (15.0%).

He has homered in one game this season.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 20 games so far this season.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings