Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .226 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- In 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 22 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has an 8.22 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
