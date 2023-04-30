The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .226 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
  • In 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 22 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an 8.22 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
