Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cam Gallagher returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Chris Sale and the Boston Red SoxApril 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 30 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-4.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has a double and two walks while batting .091.
- Gallagher has gotten a hit in two of nine games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
- Gallagher has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Sale (1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.