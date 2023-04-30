The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .167.

In six of 17 games this season, Arias got a hit, but only one each time.

He has homered in one game this season.

Arias has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 12 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings