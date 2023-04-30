The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .167.
  • In six of 17 games this season, Arias got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Arias has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 12
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
