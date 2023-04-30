Sunday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (14-14) versus the Cleveland Guardians (13-14) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:35 PM on April 30.

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (1-2) for the Red Sox and Logan Allen (1-0) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Guardians vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Guardians have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring four runs per game (107 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Guardians Schedule