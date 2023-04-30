Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians are ready for a matchup with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The past 10 Guardians matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has won three of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 26 games with a total this season.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-8 9-6 7-4 6-10 9-6 4-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.