Guardians vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians are ready for a matchup with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
The favored Red Sox have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. The total is 9 runs for this contest.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-135
|+110
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- The Guardians have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The past 10 Guardians matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, Cleveland has won three of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 26 games with a total this season.
- The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-8
|9-6
|7-4
|6-10
|9-6
|4-8
