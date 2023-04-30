How to Watch the Guardians vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will look to find success Logan Allen when he starts for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 17 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .360 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored 107 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.
- Cleveland strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.292 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Allen will get the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Austin Gomber
|4/25/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-1
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Ryan Feltner
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|German Márquez
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Brayan Bello
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
