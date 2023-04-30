Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will look to find success Logan Allen when he starts for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 17 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .360 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 107 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.292 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Allen will get the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Rockies L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies L 5-1 Home Peyton Battenfield Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tanner Bibee German Márquez 4/28/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox L 8-7 Away Zach Plesac Brayan Bello 4/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees - Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees - Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins - Home Zach Plesac Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins - Home - -

