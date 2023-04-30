Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Red Sox on April 30, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Jose Ramirez and others on the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians ahead of their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Fenway Park.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI (30 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .291/.405/.485 so far this season.
- Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 26
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 30 hits with three doubles, a triple, 19 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .280/.383/.327 slash line so far this year.
- Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double and three walks.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 24
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Sale Stats
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Chris Sale (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.
- Sale has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Apr. 24
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 12
|4.0
|7
|6
|5
|6
|2
|at Tigers
|Apr. 6
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 1
|3.0
|7
|7
|7
|6
|2
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 26 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, nine walks and 27 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .239/.298/.578 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has put up 34 hits with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 14 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .301/.363/.451 slash line on the year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
