The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .214 with nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Bell has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 26 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 26 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.14 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Sale (1-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together an 8.22 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 34-year-old has an 8.22 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .316 to opposing batters.
