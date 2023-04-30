The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .214 with nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 26 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 26 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

