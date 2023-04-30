Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .214.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).

Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has driven home a run in 11 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In four of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings