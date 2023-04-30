Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .214.
  • Naylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Naylor has driven home a run in 11 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In four of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Sale (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together an 8.22 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.