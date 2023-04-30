On Sunday, Mike Zunino (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .241 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Zunino has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.