Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mike Zunino (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .241 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Zunino has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.