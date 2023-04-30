On Sunday, Mike Zunino (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .241 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Zunino has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

