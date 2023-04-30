On Sunday, Myles Straw (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .276 with three doubles and 11 walks.

In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 26 games this season.

Straw has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (30.8%), including four games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

