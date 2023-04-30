On Sunday, Myles Straw (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .276 with three doubles and 11 walks.
  • In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 26 games this season.
  • Straw has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (30.8%), including four games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.14 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Sale (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .316 batting average against him.
