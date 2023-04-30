Oscar Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .188 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits on three occasions (14.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in three games this year (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

