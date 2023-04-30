Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Red Sox - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .188 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits on three occasions (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in three games this year (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 5.14 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Sale (1-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together an 8.22 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 8.22, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .316 batting average against him.
