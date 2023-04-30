On Sunday, Steven Kwan (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.327) thanks to four extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 156th in the league in slugging.
  • Kwan has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has not homered in his 27 games this season.
  • In six games this year (22.2%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an 8.22 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing batters.
