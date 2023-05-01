The Cleveland Guardians (14-16) have the 16th-ranked odds in the majors to win the World Series, at +3500 as of May 3.

Find the latest MLB odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +3500 16th (+3500, bet $100 to win $3500)

Think the Guardians can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Standings Information

The Guardians are 2.5 games back in the Wild Card standings, and 3.0 games out of first in the AL Central.

Team Games Back 1 Minnesota Twins - 2 Cleveland Guardians 3 3 Detroit Tigers 5.5 4 Chicago White Sox 8 5 Kansas City Royals 10

Guardians Team Stats

The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the majors.

Cleveland has a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record this season in games when they smash two or more homers.

Cleveland is 2-1 in games this season when it has put up at least five extra-base hits.

The Guardians have gone 5-2 in games when they strike out at least 10 batters.

Cleveland has gone 8-5 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Watch live MLB games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians Next Game Information

Guardians Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats José Ramírez +5000 - - .287/.396/.461 3 HR 17 RBI Andrés Giménez +15000 - - .236/.325/.358 2 HR 7 RBI Amed Rosario +20000 - - .229/.265/.324 1 HR 6 RBI Josh Bell +20000 - - .208/.331/.377 3 HR 13 RBI Gabriel Arias - - +5000 .179/.256/.282 1 HR 1 RBI Shane Bieber - +5000 - 2-1 3.11 ERA 6.2 K/9 Cal Quantrill - +12500 - 1-2 4.73 ERA 4.7 K/9 Aaron Civale - +20000 - 1-1 2.84 ERA 5.7 K/9 Triston McKenzie - +10000 - 0-0 ERA K/9 Will Brennan - - +6600 .203/.257/.313 1 HR 10 RBI Logan Allen - - +4000 1-1 2.45 ERA 13.1 K/9

Load up on officially licensed Guardians gear at Fanatics!

Guardians' Top Players

Jose Ramirez sports a .287/.396/.461 slash line this year, with three homers, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored, and a 16.4% walk rate. Additionally, he has recorded five steals.

So far this year, Steven Kwan is batting .269/.369/.319 with zero home runs, 11 RBI, and a 14.4% walk rate. He has also added seven stolen bases.

At the plate, Andres Gimenez, one of the team's more productive offensive contributors, is batting .236 with a .325 OBP, two home runs, 21 runs, and seven RBI, also including six stolen bases.

Josh Bell has a .208 batting average this year to go along with a .331 OBP, three home runs, seven runs scored and 13 RBI.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.