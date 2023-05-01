The New York Yankees will look to Gleyber Torres for continued success at the plate when they take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

The Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Guardians were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

Cleveland is 3-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 27 chances this season.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-8 9-7 7-5 6-10 9-6 4-9

