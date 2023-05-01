Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 17 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .353 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 108 (3.9 per game).

The Guardians have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.5) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.311 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Quantrill has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Rockies L 5-1 Home Peyton Battenfield Ryan Feltner 4/26/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tanner Bibee German Márquez 4/28/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox L 8-7 Away Zach Plesac Brayan Bello 4/30/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees - Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees - Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins - Home Zach Plesac Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan

