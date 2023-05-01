Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (15-14) and Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (13-15) will match up in the series opener on Monday, May 1 at Yankee Stadium. The matchup will start at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +110 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (2-2, 5.54 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Guardians have won in four of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Guardians vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) José Ramírez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Josh Bell 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

