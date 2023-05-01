Gleyber Torres and Jose Ramirez are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians play at Yankee Stadium on Monday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI (30 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .280/.392/.467 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has four doubles, a triple, 19 walks and 11 RBI (31 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .279/.379/.333 so far this year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Germán Stats

The Yankees will send Domingo German (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

German has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Apr. 26 6.0 5 6 6 8 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 21 6.0 5 4 4 6 2 vs. Twins Apr. 15 6.1 3 1 1 11 0 at Guardians Apr. 10 3.0 2 2 1 0 5 vs. Phillies Apr. 4 4.2 4 4 4 8 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 23 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .245/.357/.426 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

