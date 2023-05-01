Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .206.
  • In 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • German (2-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.54 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .198 against him.
