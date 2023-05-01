The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.281 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is hitting .212 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year (10 of 25), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this year (44.0%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Yankees will send German (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 5.54 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
