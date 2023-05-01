The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.281 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .212 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 40.0% of his games this year (10 of 25), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (44.0%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once four times this year (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

