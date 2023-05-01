Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .241.
- Zunino has picked up a hit in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this year, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.