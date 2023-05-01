The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .241.
  • Zunino has picked up a hit in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
