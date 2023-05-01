The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .241.

Zunino has picked up a hit in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this year, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings