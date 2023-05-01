Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .267 with three doubles and 11 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 27 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.
- Straw has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (29.6%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- German (2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .198 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.