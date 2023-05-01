The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .267 with three doubles and 11 walks.
  • In 66.7% of his 27 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.
  • Straw has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (29.6%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 16
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • German (2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .198 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.