Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .712, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .333 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 155th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 19 of 28 games this year (67.9%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (35.7%).
- In 28 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In six games this year (21.4%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (43.8%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .198 batting average against him.
