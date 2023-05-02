Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .228 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), with multiple hits five times (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Cole (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.11 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
